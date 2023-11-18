Shesterkin (lower body) will defend the road net Saturday against the Devils, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Shesterkin will return to the crease following a four-game absence. He has posted a 6-2-0 record this season with a 2.36 GAA and a .913 save percentage in eight appearances. In four outings against the Devils in 2022-23, Shesterkin allowed 13 goals on 140 shots en route to a mark of 1-2-1. New Jersey is tied for third in the league this campaign with 3.73 goals per game.