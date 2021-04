Shesterkin will protect the home cage Tuesday against the Sabres,

Shesterkin will take on the Sabres for the second time in a row after beating them Sunday. He gave up a goal in each period Sunday, but New York's lead never dipped below two goals over the final 40 minutes. Fantasy managers will be hoping for a sharper effort from the Russian netminder in the rematch, as Buffalo's lackluster offense is mustering just 2.41 goals per game.