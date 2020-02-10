Shesterkin turned aside 42 shots Sunday in a 4-1 win over Los Angeles.

Shesterkin won for the fifth time in six starts, and pushed his winning streak to three straight, with his standout performance Sunday. Only a fortuitous Los Angeles bounce resulting in a Trevor Moore goal midway through the third period kept Shesterkin from recording his first NHL shutout. The 24-year-old has held his opponents to three goals or fewer in each of his first six career starts, putting him in position to earn more playing time down the stretch. New York's three-goaltender rotation will be fascinating to watch the rest of the way.