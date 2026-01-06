Shesterkin will not return to Monday's game versus the Mammoth due to a lower-body injury.

Shesterkin was injured during the opening frame after a collision with JJ Peterka at the top of the crease. Per Dan Rosen of NHL.com, Shesterkin was unable to put any weight on his left leg and needed to be helped to the locker room. Jonathan Quick will operate as the No. 1 netminder if Shesterkin is forced to miss additional time. The Rangers' next game is at home Thursday against the Sabres.