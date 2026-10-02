Shesterkin scored his first career goalie goal and made 24 saves in a 5-1 win over Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Shesterkin is the first goalie in Rangers' history to score a goal and the 18th in league history. There have been 21 goalie goals in NHL history, with 19 in the regular season and two in the playoffs. He grabbed a shoot-in that came off the back boards and whipped a long shot into the empty net at 17:26 of the third period to cap the scoring. It was also Shesterkin's 100th win at Madison Square Garden (177 games). He's the fourth-fastest goalie in team history to record that number after Mike Richter (172 games), Eddie Giacomin (173) and Henrik Lundqvist (176).