Shesterkin stopped all 31 shots he faced in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Jets.

Shesterkin notched his second consecutive shutout and the Rangers' third in a row as a team. With New York's defense making sure to give him a clear sight line on shots and focusing on breaking up the most dangerous cross-slot passes, the Vezina Trophy front-runner has been unbeatable lately, shutting out the Red Wings and now the Jets in his last two starts.