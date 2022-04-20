Shesterkin stopped all 31 shots he faced in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Jets.
Shesterkin notched his second consecutive shutout and the Rangers' third in a row as a team. With New York's defense making sure to give him a clear sight line on shots and focusing on breaking up the most dangerous cross-slot passes, the Vezina Trophy front-runner has been unbeatable lately, shutting out the Red Wings and now the Jets in his last two starts.
More News
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Draws start Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Blanks Wings on Saturday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Taking on Detroit•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Three-game winning streak snapped•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Light workload in win•