Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Second straight start on tap
Shesterkins will defend the road net Tuesday versus the Jets, Brian Heyman of Newsday reports.
This will be Shesterkin's second straight start, and he's certainly earned increased duties. The 24-year-old is 5-1-0 with a .933 save percentage and a 2.34 GAA this season, but this will be the first road start of his career. Winnipeg is a solid place to make the leap, as the Jets rank 28th with 2.63 goals per home game this season.
