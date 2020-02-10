Shesterkins will defend the road net Tuesday versus the Jets, Brian Heyman of Newsday reports.

This will be Shesterkin's second straight start, and he's certainly earned increased duties. The 24-year-old is 5-1-0 with a .933 save percentage and a 2.34 GAA this season, but this will be the first road start of his career. Winnipeg is a solid place to make the leap, as the Jets rank 28th with 2.63 goals per home game this season.