Shesterkin turned aside 24 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

The 29-year-old netminder is in a bit of a groove for the Rangers despite the lack of consistent offensive support he's been receiving. Shesterkin has won four of his last five starts and has allowed more than three goals only once in his last 10, going 7-3-0 during that stretch with a 2.50 GAA and .914 save percentage.