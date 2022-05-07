Shesterkin will patrol the road crease during Saturday's Game 3 matchup with the Penguins, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Shesterkin was excellent in Thursday's Game 2 versus Pittsburgh, stopping 39 of 41 shots en route to a 5-2 victory. He'll try to help the Rangers regain home-ice advantage by shooting for a second straight win over the same Penguins squad Saturday.