Shesterkin is slated to start Saturday's preseason game on the road against Boston, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Shesterkin made 61 regular-season appearances last year and went 27-29-5 with a 2.86 GAA and .905 save percentage. He's set to enter the 2025-26 regular season as the Rangers' No. 1 netminder once again, and he'll have a final chance for a tune-up during Saturday's preseason finale.