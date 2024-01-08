Shesterkin was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic, indicating he will protect the home net Monday against Vancouver.

Shesterkin has gone 6-1-0 in his past seven outings, surrendering just 15 goals on 196 shots during that span. He has posted a 16-8-0 record with a 2.75 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 24 games played this campaign. Vancouver sits first in the league with 3.82 goals per contest this season.