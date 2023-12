Shesterkin is expected to guard the home crease against Washington on Wednesday, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Shesterkin has won his last three starts while allowing just six goals on 85 shots (.929 save percentage). That's elevated him to a 13-7-0 record, 2.86 GAA and .906 save percentage in 20 outings this campaign. Washington, which ranks 31st offensively this year with 2.39 goals per game, figures to be a favorable matchup.