Shesterkin was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports, indicating he will guard the home goal Monday against Arizona.

It should come as no surprise that Shesterkin would play in the Rangers' home opener. He is coming off a shaky performance against Columbus on Saturday, but went 20-9-4 with a 2.57 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 33 games at Madison Square Garden last season.