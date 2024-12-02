Shesterkin will patrol the home crease against New Jersey on Monday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Shesterkin has stopped 144 of 157 shots during his four-game losing skid. He has posted a record of 8-8-1 with one shutout, a 2.93 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 17 appearances this campaign. Shesterkin went 3-0-0 versus the Devils last season, allowing only seven goals on 93 shots. New Jersey sits eighth in the league with 3.48 goals per game in 2024-25.
