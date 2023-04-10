Shesterkin was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports, indicating he will get the nod for Monday's home matchup with Buffalo.

Shesterkin has won his past three outings, including a 20-save shutout against Columbus on Saturday. He has a 37-13-7 record this season with a 2.49 GAA and a .915 save percentage. The Sabres rank third in the league this campaign with 3.59 goals per game.