Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Set to face Vegas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shesterkin was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports, indicating he will defend the road net against the Golden Knights on Tuesday.
Shesterkin has surrendered only seven goals on 93 shots during his three-game winning streak. He has a 7-6-2 record with one shutout, a 2.39 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 15 appearances this season. Vegas ranks 14th in the league with 3.17 goals per game this campaign.
