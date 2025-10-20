Shesterkin was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Colin Stephenson of Newsday, indicating he will patrol the home crease against Minnesota on Monday.

Shesterkin is coming off a 22-save effort in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to Toronto. Despite owning a 2-2-1 record to begin the 2025-26 campaign, the 29-year-old netminder has stopped 125 of the 130 shots he has faced through five starts. Minnesota is tied for 22nd in the league with 2.67 goals per game this season.