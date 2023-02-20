Shesterkin was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports, indicating he will start Monday's home game against Winnipeg.

Shesterkin is coming off a 25-save performance in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over Edmonton. He has won his past four outings despite a disappointing .875 save percentage during that span. Shesterkin has a 25-8-7 record this season with a 2.55 GAA and a .914 save percentage. The Jets rank 17th in the league this campaign with 3.13 goals per game.