Shesterkin is expected to start on the road against Anaheim on Friday, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Shesterkin stopped 30 of 32 shots in his last start Tuesday, but the Rangers still suffered a 3-1 loss. He's 24-26-4 with a 2.80 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 54 appearances in 2024-25. Anaheim ranks 28th in goals per game with 2.69.