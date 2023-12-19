Shesterkin was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post, indicating he will guard the road goal Tuesday against Toronto.

Shesterkin is coming off a 21-save performance in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over Boston. He gave up six goals on 29 shots in a 7-3 loss to the Maple Leafs on Dec. 12. Shesterkin has posted a record of 11-7-0 this season with a 2.91 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 18 appearances. Toronto sits second in the league this campaign with 3.64 goals per contest.