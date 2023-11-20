Shesterkin was the first goalie to leave the ice Monday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports, indicating he'll guard the cage on the road against Dallas.

Shesterkin is riding a five-game winning streak during which he posted a 1.96 GAA and .932 save percentage. At this rate, the Russian netminder should reach the 30-win threshold for the third consecutive season. Shesterkin should continue to see the bulk of the workload ahead of veteran Jonathan Quick.