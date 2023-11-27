Shesterkin was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports, indicating he will guard the home net Monday against Buffalo.

Shesterkin is coming off a 36-save performance in Friday's 3-1 win over Philadelphia. He has posted an 8-3-0 record this season with a 2.45 GAA and a .916 save percentage over 11 appearances. Shesterkin made 24 saves in 5-1 victory over the Sabres on Oct. 12. Buffalo sits 25th in the league with 2.81 goals per game this campaign.