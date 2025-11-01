Shesterkin is expected to start on the road against Seattle on Saturday, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Shesterkin has a 3-4-2 record, 2.32 GAA and .916 save percentage in nine appearances this season. While his overall GAA and save percentage are favorable, the 29-year-old goaltender is working through a rough patch in which he's surrendered 14 goals on 90 shots (.844 save percentage) across his past three starts. Seattle is 5-2-3 and tied for 23rd in goals per game with 2.80 this year.