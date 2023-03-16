Shesterkin is expected to guard the home crease against Pittsburgh on Thursday, Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.
Shesterkin has won his last three outings while posting a 2.25 GAA and a .922 save percentage in that span. Overall in 2022-23, he has a 30-11-7 record, 2.64 GAA and .910 save percentage in 48 contests. The Penguins have the 13th-ranked offense with 3.28 goals per game in 2022-23.
