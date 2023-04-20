Shesterkin is slated to start on the road in Game 2 against New Jersey on Thursday.

Shesterkin stopped 27 of 28 shots in a 5-1 victory over the Devils in Game 1 of the first-round series. That's a continuation from his terrific regular season in which he posted a 37-13-8 record, 2.48 GAA and .916 save percentage in 58 outings. The Devils tied for the fourth-best offense with 3.52 goals per game during the 2022-23 campaign.