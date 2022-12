Shesterkin is expected to guard the home net against the Islanders on Thursday, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Shesterkin stopped 21 of 24 shots in a 3-2 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday. That defeat ended his six-game winning streak, and it dropped him to 16-5-4 with a 2.42 GAA and .918 save percentage in 25 starts this season. The Islanders have lost four of their last five games, giving them an 18-13-2 record.