Shesterkin is slated to be between the pipes at home versus the Stars on Tuesday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.

Shesterkin will make his fifth straight appearance in the crease, having gone 3-1-0 with a 2.27 GAA and .921 save percentage in his prior four outings. It was a strong November for the 29-year-old Russian, having gone 7-5-0 with a .907 save percentage in 12 appearances during the month.