Shesterkin was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports, indicating he will start Tuesday on the road versus Pittsburgh.

Shesterkin has won his past six outings, having allowed just 11 goals on 179 shots. He has posted a mark of 9-0-1 away from Madison Square Garden this year with a 1.98 GAA and a .933 save percentage. Pittsburgh is tied for sixth in the NHL with 3.45 goals per game this season.