Shesterkin is expected to start at home against Minnesota on Wednesday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Shesterkin has struggled recently, posting a 1-4-1 record, 3.24 GAA and .900 save percentage across his past six appearances. It's the latest rough stretch in what's been a disappointing campaign overall -- he's 24-26-5 with a 2.84 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 55 outings. The Wild rank 28th with just 2.68 goals per game, so Shesterkin has an opportunity to have a solid night.