Shesterkin is expected to start at home against the Devils on Wednesday, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Shesterkin has a 32-16-2 record, 2.64 GAA and .911 save percentage in 50 appearances this season. He's done well against the Devils this season, beating them twice while saving 69 of 73 shots (.945 save percentage). New Jersey is playing in the second half of a back-to-back and has managed just five goals over its last two games, so Shesterkin is well positioned to best the Devils again.