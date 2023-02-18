Shesterkin stopped 25 of 29 shots in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Oilers.

An ugly first period saw the Oilers score twice on the power play while looking in total control of things. Shesterkin settled down after the rough start, and the Rangers' offense battled back. In the shootout, Shesterkin stopped five of six attempts, redeeming himself and earning his fourth straight win. In that span, he's given up 14 goals, but the results continue to be there. He's now at 25-8-7 with a 2.55 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 40 starts. Jaroslav Halak will likely handle the road-trip finale in Calgary on Saturday.