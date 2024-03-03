Shesterkin made 31 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

It was the first time in five starts that Shesterkin allowed more than one goal. Two of the goals were deflections; the other was a fanned shot that threw the netminder off before it was pushed five-hole and over the goal line. Shesterkin had entered the game on a seven-game winning streak, and his recent efforts raised his save percentage to .911.