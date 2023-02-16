Shesterkin allowed four goals on 29 shots in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Canucks.

Shesterkin has won three straight games despite allowing 10 goals over that span. It's an unusually leaky stretch for the 27-year-old, but the Rangers' offense has been able to cover his struggles so far. Shesterkin improved to 24-8-7 with a 2.52 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 39 starts this season. The Rangers have a back-to-back up next -- they visit the Oilers on Friday and the Flames on Saturday, so Shesterkin and Jaroslav Halak should be expected to split those starts.