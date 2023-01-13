Shesterkin stopped 24 shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over Dallas.

It looked like the 27-year-old was headed for a tough-luck loss after Tyler Seguin beat him on the power play in the second period and the Rangers couldn't solve Jake Oettinger in the other crease, but a desperation goal by K'Andre Miller with 0.2 seconds left in the third period tied it up, and the Stars didn't get a shot on net in the extra frame before Adam Fox ended it. Shesterkin has yet to lose a game in regulation this season when he gives up fewer than three goals, and since the beginning of December he's been back in his Vezina form, going 10-2-3 with a 2.29 GAA and .922 save percentage.