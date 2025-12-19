Shesterkin stopped 26 of 27 shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blues.

Shesterkin had allowed at least three goals in each of his previous four outings, going 1-2-1 in that span. The 29-year-old netminder was much better against a Blues team on the second half of a back-to-back, allowing just a Jonatan Berggren tally late in the first period. Shesterkin is up to 14-11-3 with a 2.49 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 28 starts this season. The Rangers play a back-to-back over the weekend, hosting the Flyers on Saturday before visiting the Predators on Sunday.