Shesterkin stopped 24 shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Capitals.

T.J. Oshie spoiled his shutout bid midway through the second period by getting a piece of a bouncing puck during a scrum right in front of the net, but otherwise Shesterkin has an answer for everything fired his way. The 28-year-old had lost three of his prior four starts, coughing up 15 goals on just 71 shots in those losses, but in his last four wins Shesterkin has allowed exactly one goal in each.