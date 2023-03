Shesterkin turned aside 29 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Hurricanes.

One game after a third-period collapse cost him a win against Carolina, Shesterkin made sure history wouldn't repeat itself as he shut down the 'Canes over the final 40 minutes. The 27-year-old has re-discovered his Vezina form in March, going 7-2-0 in nine starts with a 2.09 GAA and .931 save percentage as the Rangers look to lock up a playoff spot.