Shesterkin made 36 saves in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.

A Sam Reinhart goal late in the second period was all that stood between Shesterkin and his third shutout of the season. The 25-year-old sports a 15-11-3 record on the season with a 2.42 GAA and .922 save percentage as he solidifies his spot as the Rangers' goaltender of both the present and the future.