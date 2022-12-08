Shesterkin allowed a goal on 26 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

The only goal Shesterkin allowed was a Jonathan Marchessault power-play marker in the second period. This was the first time in six starts that Shesterkin has allowed less than three goals, though he's managed to go 3-2-1 in that span. The 26-year-old improved to 12-4-4 with a 2.58 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 20 outings. The Rangers wrap up this short road trip Friday against a banged-up Avalanche team.