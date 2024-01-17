Shesterkin made 29 saves in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Both Seattle tallies came on power plays, and Shesterkin handled everything else the Kraken fired at him on a night the Rangers were out-shot 31-22. The 28-year-old netminder has yet to put together a truly dominant stretch this season of more than a couple weeks, and through six starts in January he's gone 3-3-0 with a disappointing 3.20 GAA and .873 save percentage. Remarkably, Shesterkin is 18-0-0 this season when allowing three goals or less, and 0-10-0 when giving up four goals or more.