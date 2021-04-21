Shesterkin gave up six goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Islanders.

Things got progressively worse for Shesterkin as the night unfolded, as he allowed one goal in the first, two in the second and three in the third. He came in hot (three-game winning streak, two shutouts) while the Islanders' offense had been slumping (two total goals in the previous three games), but both trends reversed in this lopsided defeat for Shesterkin.