Shesterkin (lower body) was placed on long-term injured reserve by the Rangers on Sunday, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

As expected, Shesterkin will move to LTIR less than 24 hours after he was ruled out for the season with a lower-body injury. It's a devastating setback for the 30-year-old netminder and the Rangers' organization, as Shesterkin was dialed in to begin the new season, compiling a 3-1-0 record, a 1.79 GAA and a .927 save percentage across five appearances. He'll set his sights on being healthy for the start of the 2027-28 regular season. In the meantime, Dylan Garand is expected to be the lead option between the pipes until Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) is ready to return.