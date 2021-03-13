Shesterkin (groin) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL's official media site.
This move is retroactive to March 4, so Shesterkin can be activated at any point. While his initial groin injury was considered to be minor, Shesterkin hasn't made any clear progress toward a return. Until he's given the green light, Alexandar Georgiev and Keith Kinkaid will hold down the fort.
