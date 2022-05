Shesterkin stopped 43 of 44 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes in Game 3.

Shesterkin continues to shine in the second round, but this was the first time in three games the Rangers gave him adequate goal support. He's allowed only four goals on 91 shots in his last three starts. The 26-year-old will look to keep things rolling in Tuesday's Game 4 as the Rangers aim to take the series back to Carolina tied at two games apiece.