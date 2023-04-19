Shesterkin made 27 saves in Tuesday's 5-1 Game 1 win over the Devils.

The Rangers dominated early, jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first 10 minutes. Shesterkin helped his team withstand a second-period push from New Jersey unscathed with a few big saves, and New York proceeded to blow the game open. The officials took pity on the Devils late and gifted Jack Hughes a penalty shot, which the center converted to spoil Shesterkin's shutout bid with 2:46 remaining in the third period. After going 11-3-1 with a 1.98 GAA and .934 save percentage in his final 15 appearances of the regular season, Shesterkin carried that momentum over into the postseason and should remain between the pipes for Thursday's Game 2.