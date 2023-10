Shesterkin allowed just one goal on 27 shots in a 2-1 home win against the Coyotes.

Shesterkin allowed a power-play goal in the second period to Clayton Keller, but he rebounded big-time in the third. Barclay Goodrow was called for holding Jason Zucker on a breakaway, and the referees awarded a penalty shot. Shesterkin shut that down, and didn't allow anything more than the Keller marker. Shesterkin and the Blueshirts are back in action Thursday against the visiting Predators.