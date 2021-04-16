Shesterkin stopped all 16 shots he faced to shut out the Devils for the second game in a row in Thursday's 4-0 win.

Shesterkin had to work a lot harder for Tuesday's shutout, as the Rangers raced out to a 3-0 lead after one period and limited New Jersey's opportunities against Shesterkin in this one. Nonetheless, he became the first Rangers goalie to log back-to-back shutouts against the same opponent since Gump Worlsey against the Bruins in 1955. The Russian rookie's establishing himself as one of the league's top goaltenders, with just one regulation loss in his last eight starts.