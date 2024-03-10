Shesterkin made 26 saves in a 4-0 shutout win over St. Louis on Saturday.

Shesterkin stopped a two-game losing skid with a stellar performance Saturday, turning aside 26 shots for his second shutout of the season. The 28-year-old netminder has been excellent since the All-Star break, going 8-1-1 with a .948 save percentage over his last 10 outings. Overall, Shesterkin's 27-13-2 this year with a .912 save percentage and 2.60 GAA. The Blueshirts are back in action Tuesday for a home matchup with the Devils.