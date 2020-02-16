Play

Shesterkin (ankle) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Bruins, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.

Alexandar Georgiev has been named the starter, indicating that Shesterkin will miss a third straight game. Shesterkin has been named the No. 1 goalie by head coach David Quinn, so the goaltender should see a majority of the starts when he's ready to return.

More News
Our Latest Stories