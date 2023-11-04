Shesterkin (lower body) won't be in the lineup Saturday against Minnesota, per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.
Louis Domingue, who was recalled from AHL Hartford on Friday, will be the backup goalie behind starter Jonathan Quick on Saturday versus the Wild. As a precaution, Shesterkin will sit out the contest. Consider him day-to-day for now.
More News
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Dealing with injury•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Fourth straight win•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Earns third straight win•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Slated to start in Winnipeg•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Earns overtime win•